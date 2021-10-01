 Skip to Content

Huntington Vet Center

3135 16th Street Road
Suite 11
Huntington, WV 25701

Huntington Vet Center storefront view from parking lot.

If you can’t make it to our Huntington Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Huntington Vet Center - Ravenswood Senior Center

511 Washington St
Ravenswood, WV 26164

Ravenswood Senior Center CAP

Parkersburg Outstation

2311 Ohio Avenue
Suite D
Parkersburg, WV 26101

Parkersburg Outstation Storefront

Huntington Mobile Vet Center

MVC Mobile Vet Center

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.