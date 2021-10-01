Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Huntington Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Huntington Vet Center - Ravenswood Senior Center Located at 511 Washington St Ravenswood, WV 26164 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-523-8387

Parkersburg Outstation Address 2311 Ohio Avenue Suite D Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-485-1599

Huntington Mobile Vet Center Phone 304-523-8387

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.