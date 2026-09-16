Skip to Content

VA Illiana health care

At VA Illiana Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

1900 East Main Street
Danville, IL 61832-5100

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Danville VA Medical Center

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Illiana health care

Stories

Paul White couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

Photo of Paul White with a golf club.

Get updates from VA Illiana health care