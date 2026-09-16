VA Illiana health care
At VA Illiana Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
1900 East Main Street
Danville, IL 61832-5100
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Illiana health care
Stories
Paul White couldn’t believe what he was hearing.