About VA Illiana Healthcare System

The VA Illiana Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations serving a 34-county area of central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Facilities include our Danville VA Medical Center and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria, and Springfield, Illinois. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Illiana health services page.

The VA Illiana Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12 (VISN 12). VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Learn more about VISN 12

Research and development

At the VA Illiana Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Danville VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We maintain affiliations with:

University of Illinois College of Medicine at Champaign-Urbana

University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria

Indiana University School of Optometry at Bloomington

Western Michigan University

Saint Louis University

We offer internships and residencies in all major medical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated training in health care fields like nursing, psychology, audiology, social work, dietetics, and pharmacy.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Our hospital and clinics serve more than 150,000 Veterans.

We have served Veterans in Danville and surrounding areas since 1898.

Our hospital operates 398 beds, including 223 community living beds.

Our outpatient clinic in Peoria is named for Robert H. (Bob) Michel. After earning 4 battle stars, 2 Bronze Stars, and the Purple Heart fighting in World War II as an Army infantryman, Michel was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. He served in Congress from 1956 until 1995 when he retired.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)

College of American Pathologists (CAP)

American Council of Optometric Educators (ACOE)

The Association for Accreditation of Human Protection Program (AAHRPP) and Nuclear Regulatory Commission

The VA Illiana Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

