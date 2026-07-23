About VA Illiana Healthcare System

The VA Illiana Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations serving a 34-county area of central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Facilities include our Danville VA Medical Center and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Champaign, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria, and Springfield, Illinois. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Illiana health services page.

The VA Illiana Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in Illinois and Indiana. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 3 (VISN 3). VISN 3 includes 32 medical facilities in 11 states.

Teaching and learning

Danville VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We maintain affiliations with:

University of Illinois College of Medicine at Champaign-Urbana

University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria

Indiana University School of Optometry at Bloomington

Western Michigan University

Saint Louis University

We offer internships and residencies in all major medical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated training in health care fields like nursing, psychology, audiology, social work, dietetics, and pharmacy.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Our hospital and clinics serve more than 29,000 unique Veterans.

We have served Veterans in Danville and surrounding areas since 1898.

Our hospital operates 398 beds, including 223 community living beds.

Our outpatient clinic in Peoria is named for Robert H. (Bob) Michel. After earning 4 battle stars, 2 Bronze Stars, and the Purple Heart fighting in World War II as an Army infantryman, Michel was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. He served in Congress from 1956 until 1995 when he retired.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the: