Our History

The Danville Branch of the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers (now the VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville Illinois) opened in 1898 and is the 8th oldest VA facility. The historic district also includes a National Cemetery. In 1935 Danville became a neuropsychiatric hospital, after the National Home branch became a part of the Veterans Administration, and today provides a variety of services to include primary care/specialty care to veterans.

In 1977, we opened our first community-based outpatient clinics—in Peoria county—to provide convenient, health care to Veterans in rural areas. In 1994 and 2000, we opened three more clinics in Macon, Coles, and Sangamon Counties and in 2019 we opened one clinic in McLean County.

On September 2011, VA Illiana was the first facility in Illinois to open Green Homes (now the Freedom and Liberty homes) to replace nursing home beds with a new and innovated approach for Veterans in need of a skilled care setting to receive personalized care in a small-home environment.

Today, VA Illiana health care provides world-class health care to more than 150,000 in 34-county areas of Illinois and Indiana.

Learn more about the history of VA