Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Illiana health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Veterans who disagree with a VA medical treatment decision can file a clinical appeal. Learn more about clinical appeals of medical treatment decisions.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Illiana health care.

Mailing address

Danville VA Medical Center

1900 East Main Street

Danville, IL 61832

Main phone numbers

Direct: 217-554-3000

Toll free: 800-320-8387

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711