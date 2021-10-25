Contact us

 Skip to Content
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Illiana Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Illiana health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Illiana health care.

Mailing address

Danville VA Medical Center
1900 East Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

Main phone numbers

Direct: 217-554-3000
Toll free: 800-320-8387

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A

Appointments

Scheduling Call Center
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-4444

B

Billing Office

866-279-3677

877-222-8387

C

COVID-19 Vaccines

VA Illiana Health Care System
Danville, Illinois

800-320-8387 

Careers

VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-3000 

E

Eligibility

VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street, Building 98, Room B6.
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-5388  

 

M

MOVE Weight Management

VA Illiana Veterans Health System
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-5135 

Mental Health

VAMC
1900 E. Main Street - MH Clinic
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-4530
217-554-5794

Mental Health-Suicide Prevention

VAMC
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-5147
217-554-5369

Minority Veterans Program

VAMC
Minority Veteran Program Coordinators
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-3163
217-554-4739

N

Neuropsychology

VAMC
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-5179
217-554-4274

P

Palliative Care - Pre-Planning

Decedent Affairs
1900 E. Main Street, B98, Rm B209
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-5374

Palliative Care Community Resources

VAMC
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-5137

Palliative Care Program

VAMC - Palliative Care
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-5648
217-554-5834

Patient Advocates

VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-4968

Patients/Billing

866-279-3677
 

Police Service

1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832 217-554-5000 Emergency line

217-554-5141
217-554-5143 

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Clinic

VAIHCS - PTSD
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-4257

Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment

VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street, B102, Ward 3 and 4
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-3000 Ext. 44611
217-554-3000 Ext. 44611

R

Release of Information

VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-3000

Returning Service Members

1900 E. Main Street
Building 98
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-5121

B

Scheduling

VAIHCS
Scheduling Call Center
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-4444 Ext. Press 2

Social Work

VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, Il 61832

217-554-3000

Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SARP)

VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-4177

T

Therapeutic Supported Employment Services (TSES)

VAIHCS - TSES Program
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-4879

V

VAIHCS Medical Foster Home Program

Homes Located throughout Catchment Area

309-589-6800 Ext. 47375

W

Women's Veteran Program

1900 E. Main Street
Pink Team Building 98, Room 3088
Danville, IL 61832

217-554-3000 Ext. 43664

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Illiana Healthcare System.

Phone: 217-554-5084
Email: Steven.Miller5@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 217-554-3000, and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Illiana

Email: Coming soon!
Fax: Coming soon!
Mail:

Danville VA Medical Center
Release of Information (136E3)
1900 East Main Street
Danville, IL 61832

For questions about your request to VA Illiana

Phone: 217-554-3000

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at judy.walag@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
1 Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

