Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Illiana Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Illiana health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Illiana health care.
Mailing address
Danville VA Medical Center
1900 East Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
Main phone numbers
Direct: 217-554-3000
Toll free: 800-320-8387
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A
Appointments
Scheduling Call Center
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
B
Billing Office
C
COVID-19 Vaccines
VA Illiana Health Care System
Danville, Illinois
Careers
VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
E
Eligibility
VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street, Building 98, Room B6.
Danville, IL 61832
M
MOVE Weight Management
VA Illiana Veterans Health System
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
Mental Health
VAMC
1900 E. Main Street - MH Clinic
Danville, IL 61832
Mental Health-Suicide Prevention
VAMC
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
Minority Veterans Program
VAMC
Minority Veteran Program Coordinators
Danville, IL 61832
N
Neuropsychology
VAMC
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
P
Palliative Care - Pre-Planning
Decedent Affairs
1900 E. Main Street, B98, Rm B209
Danville, IL 61832
Palliative Care Community Resources
VAMC
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
Palliative Care Program
VAMC - Palliative Care
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
Patient Advocates
VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
Patients/Billing
Police Service
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832 217-554-5000 Emergency line
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Clinic
VAIHCS - PTSD
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment
VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street, B102, Ward 3 and 4
Danville, IL 61832
217-554-3000 Ext. 44611
217-554-3000 Ext. 44611
R
Release of Information
VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
Returning Service Members
1900 E. Main Street
Building 98
Danville, IL 61832
B
Scheduling
VAIHCS
Scheduling Call Center
Danville, IL 61832
217-554-4444 Ext. Press 2
Social Work
VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, Il 61832
Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SARP)
VAIHCS
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
T
Therapeutic Supported Employment Services (TSES)
VAIHCS - TSES Program
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
V
VAIHCS Medical Foster Home Program
Homes Located throughout Catchment Area
309-589-6800 Ext. 47375
W
Women's Veteran Program
1900 E. Main Street
Pink Team Building 98, Room 3088
Danville, IL 61832
217-554-3000 Ext. 43664
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Illiana Healthcare System.
Phone: 217-554-5084
Email: Steven.Miller5@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 217-554-3000, and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Illiana
Email: Coming soon!
Fax: Coming soon!
Mail:
Danville VA Medical Center
Release of Information (136E3)
1900 East Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
For questions about your request to VA Illiana
Phone: 217-554-3000
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Illiana.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at judy.walag@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
1 Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181