DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, transportation call center at . If your location is listed below, please contact the coordinating number.

Decatur, IL Macon County VAC

Crawfordsville, IN Montgomery County VAC

Robinson, IL Robinson VFW

Springfield, IL Sangamon County VAC

Paris/Marshall, IL Marshall VFW

Terre Haute, IN Vigo County VAC





Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.