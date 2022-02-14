VA Illiana hosts veteran town hall events

The VA Illiana Health Care System will hold virtual town hall events for veterans throughout 2022. The first two veteran town hall events of the year will be on Tuesday, February 15 at 6 p.m.

The Tuesday evening town hall will be focused on patients of the Springfield outpatient clinic. These two town hall events will be virtual events hosted on the VA Illiana Facebook page at the scheduled times. Veterans, their family members, and anyone else interested in veteran health care can be part of these events by going to www.facebook.com/VADanville.

Veterans are invited to submit questions about services and programs at VA Illiana before the town halls by email to VAIllianainfo@va.gov. Questions will be addressed at the next veteran town hall.