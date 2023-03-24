Historic Grounds Tour (Day 2, Afternoon)

A VA Illiana 125th Anniversary Event

See America's 8th-oldest VA location of care through the lens of history.

Since 1898, VA Illiana's grounds have been a place of healing, peace, and rest for those who have served our nation. Join us for a guided tour of the medical center campus and learn about the rich history of caring at VA Illiana. The tours will be conducted via rides in VA Illiana's Gem e6 Shuttle and will depart from Building 98 of the Danville VA Medical Center.

Know before you go: