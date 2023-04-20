VA Illiana Pop-Up History Exhibit and PACT Act Event

Experience history and learn about potential new VA benefits under the PACT Act.

When: Fri. Apr 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm CT Where: Danville Area Community College (DACC) Vermilion Hall - Room 302 2000 East Main Street Danville , IL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

In celebration of 125 years of service to America’s Veterans, VA Illiana is inviting all Veterans and community members to a pop-up historical exhibit and PACT Act enrollment event at Danville Area Community College on April 28, 2023.

The event will showcase artifacts and photographs that tell the story of 125 years of Veteran care in Danville and connect Veterans with information about the new PACT Act expansion of VA care. Specially trained VA staff will be on site to answer questions, provide information, and, if appropriate, enroll Veterans in VA care.

With questions, reach out to VAIllianainfo@va.gov or message us via Facebook Messenger.