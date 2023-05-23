VA Illiana Veterans Health and Resource Fair @ Mad Goat (South Gilbert St.)

VA Illiana and Mad Goat Coffee are partnering to empower Veterans with health information and resources at Mad Goat Coffee (South Gilbert St.) in Danville.

When: Wed. May 31, 2023, 7:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Mad Goat Coffee 701 S Gilbert St Danville , IL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

VA Illiana and Mad Goat Coffee are partnering to empower Veterans with health information and PACT Act resources through an outreach event at Mad Goat (South Gilbert Street location) on May 31, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Veterans Health and Resource Fair will feature free health screenings by VA nursing staff, information about the recent PACT Act expansion of VA benefits, and assistance in using MyHealtheVet, VA’s online personal health record portal. Additionally, specially trained VA staff will be available to enroll eligible Veterans in VA care at the event.

The first 200 Veterans who attend will receive a $5 coupon redeemable at Mad Goat throughout the month of June. With questions about the event, Veterans are encouraged to reach out to VA Illiana to VAillianainfo@va.gov