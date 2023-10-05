VA Illiana Hosts Ribbon Cutting: Patriot’s Path Fitness and Walking Trail

VA Illiana Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Patriot's Path Fitness & Walking Trail.

On October 10 at 11 a.m., VA Illiana is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Patriot’s Path Fitness and Walking Trail at the VA Danville Medical Center. The event will consist of a short ceremony featuring live music, remarks by VA Illiana Executive Director, Staci Williams, and a ribbon cutting. The ceremony will be proceeded by an inaugural walk of the ½-mile Patriot’s Path lead by Staci Williams. Veterans, elected officials, and other stakeholders are welcomed attend the ceremony and join Dr. Williams in the inaugural walk.



Join us on Facebook Live: (1) Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Patriot's Path Fitness & Walking Trail | Facebook