Women Veteran Town Hall and Resource Fair

On December 9, 2023, VA Illiana is hosting a Town Hall and resource fair for women Veterans from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chez Veterans Center in the University of Illinois – Champaign Urbana.

During the event women Veterans can enroll for VA health care benefits, learn about specific VA services for women, and get their flu vaccine or COVID-19 booster. Some of the VA Illiana programs that will be available at the event include nutrition, massage therapy, and women’s health. The event will also feature snacks, a raffle, and activities for children.

“We are very excited as this will mark the start of an annual event for women Veterans,” said VA Illiana’s Women Veterans Program Manager, Angela Howard. “We are looking forward to getting women Veterans connected with the information and resources needed to access the VA health care benefits they’ve earned.”

VA is committed to providing Women Veterans timely, equitable, high-quality, comprehensive health care in a sensitive and safe environment. We strive to be a leader in proving physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual care to women.