Student Veteran PACT Act Enrollment Event @ Illinois State University
Are you eligible under the recent PACT Act expansion?
When:
Mon. Mar 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Moulton Hall 112 on the ISU campus
201 S. School Street
Moulton Hall 112
Normal, IL
Cost:
Free
Join VA Illiana at Moulton Hall 112 on the ISU campus for an student enrollment event on March 25 (National Medal of Honor Day). Enrollment staff will be available to enroll student Veterans into VA care on the spot and answer questions about the recent PACT Act expansion of care that has led to millions of Veterans being immediately eligible for care.
