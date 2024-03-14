Skip to Content

Student Veteran PACT Act Enrollment Event @ Illinois State University

Young Student Veteran

Are you eligible under the recent PACT Act expansion?

When:

Mon. Mar 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Moulton Hall 112 on the ISU campus

201 S. School Street

Moulton Hall 112

Normal, IL

Cost:

Free

Join VA Illiana at Moulton Hall 112 on the ISU campus for an student enrollment event on March 25 (National Medal of Honor Day). Enrollment staff will be available to enroll student Veterans into VA care on the spot and answer questions about the recent PACT Act expansion of care that has led to millions of Veterans being immediately eligible for care. 

 

