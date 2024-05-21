Danville National Cemetery, VA Illiana Health Care System to Host Memorial Day Ceremony

Flags, cemetery, Memorial Day, soldiers, military, family

When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Danville National Cemetery 1900 East Main Street Danville, IL Get directions on Google Maps to Danville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





On May 27, 2024, at 11 a.m., Danville National Cemetery and VA Illiana Health Care System will host a Memorial Day ceremony to commemorate those who have given their lives while serving in America's military.

“On Memorial Day, we pay solemn tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States of America” said VA Illiana Executive Director, Staci Williams. “We must never forget the price of freedom and remember forever those who have paid for liberty with their lives. We owe them everything, and events like our upcoming ceremony are our humble way of honoring their memory and legacy.”

The ceremony will include keynote remarks, performances by the Danville Municipal Band and musician Kurt Kiser, and a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the fallen. The ceremony will also include color guard honors by the Marine Corps league, a 21-gun salute, and the sounding of Taps by members of American Legion Post #210. All members of the community are invited to the event, which will take place rain or shine. Unable to attend in person? This event can be viewed live on Facebook.

In anticipation of the ceremony, Danville National Cemetery staff will place flags on every grave in the cemetery. Volunteers are invited to join this effort on May 25, from 9-11 a.m. Volunteers for the flag placement do not need to RSVP. Bookmark this event on Facebook. If you would like more information, please contact Jake Serd at 217-554-4550.

Would you like to honor the legacy of local heroes? Community members are encouraged to take time this Memorial Day to pay their respects to those who kept America safe. You can honor their memory by visiting and learning about the Danville National Cemetery mission. Listen to this 2-minute audio tour as you drive through this historic and hallowed location.