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Caregiver support

VA Illiana health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran under your care. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

VA Illiana Health Care System Caregiver Support Team

VA Illiana health care

Phone:

Email: contactdanvillecaregiversupport@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Illiana health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Illiana caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Illiana region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

Caregivers FIRST Program Resources

If you're a participant in the Caregivers FIRST program, use the clickable link below to view and save the program workbook.

Other resources

  • Different conditions and diagnoses require different care. The VA Caregiver Support Program offers specific training, educational resources, and tools to help you succeed.

  • The National Resource Directory highlights programs for service members and Veterans across the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, other U.S. Government agencies, and associated organizations.

  • The Veterans Health Library (VHL) is an online health information resource. It was designed with the Veteran in mind. Here Veterans and their families are provided with up-to-date health information that meets their needs. It is easy-to-access and it is available 24/7.

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