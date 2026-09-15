Caregiver support
VA Illiana health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran under your care. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
VA Illiana Health Care System Caregiver Support Team
VA Illiana health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Illiana caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Illiana region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274
Caregivers FIRST Program Resources
If you're a participant in the Caregivers FIRST program, use the clickable link below to view and save the program workbook.