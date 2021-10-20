Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Illiana health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Jessica Crockett
Patient Centered Care Coordinator
VA Illiana health care
Phone: 217-554-3136
Email: Jessica.Crockett@va.gov
Cynthia Knee
Patient Advocate
VA Illiana health care
Phone: 217-554-4968
Email: Cynthia.Knee@va.gov
Shawnnette Marbury-Jones
Patient Advocate
VA Illiana health care
Phone: 217-554-4968
Mia Reifsteck
Patient Advocate
VA Illiana health care
Phone: 217-554-5286
Email: mia.reifsteck@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights