Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Illiana health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Damian Foley, LCSW
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
Phone: 217-554-3163

Alison Ciulini, LCSW
Suicide Prevention Case Manager
217-554-4739

Hannah Jordan, LCSW (Peoria)
Suicide Prevention Case Manager
309-589-6800 Extension: 47201

Sarah Nixon, LCSW
Suicide Prevention Case Manager
217-554-4722

Amber Clark, LCSW (Decatur)
Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator
217-258-3370 Extension: 49001

Care we provide at VA Illiana health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Damian Foley

VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact

VA Illiana health care

Phone: 217-554-3233

Email: Damian.Foley@va.gov

