Women Veteran care
VA Illiana health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Care we provide at VA Illiana health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
Connect with a care coordinator
Joyce Brunt M.D.
Women's Health Director
VA Illiana health care
Phone: 217-554-3664
Email: Joyce.Brunt@va.gov
Gregory Raff M.D.
Chief Gynecologist
VA Illiana health care
Phone: 217-554-3664
Email: Gregory.Raff@va.gov
Jeannette Caraballo
Program Assistant Mammogram Coordinator
VA Illiana health care
Phone: 217-554-3664
Email: Jeannette.Caraballo@va.gov