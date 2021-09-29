 Skip to Content
Women Veteran care

VA Illiana health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.

Care we provide at VA Illiana health care

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services

Connect with a care coordinator

Joyce Brunt M.D.

Women's Health Director

VA Illiana health care

Phone: 217-554-3664

Email: Joyce.Brunt@va.gov

Gregory Raff M.D.

Chief Gynecologist

VA Illiana health care

Phone: 217-554-3664

Email: Gregory.Raff@va.gov

Jeannette Caraballo

Program Assistant Mammogram Coordinator

VA Illiana health care

Phone: 217-554-3664

Email: Jeannette.Caraballo@va.gov

