Main locations

Danville VA Medical Center

1900 East Main Street
Danville, IL 61832-5100
Main phone: 217-554-3000
Mental health clinic: 217-554-5794
Bloomington VA Clinic

207 Hamilton Road
Bloomington, IL 61704-7527
Main phone: 309-827-4090
Bob Michel Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

7717 North Orange Prairie Road
Peoria, IL 61615-9323
Main phone: 309-589-6800
Mental health clinic: 217-554-7343
Decatur VA Clinic

792 North Sunnyside Road
Decatur, IL 62522-1156
Main phone: 217-362-5442
Mental health clinic: 217-554-5794
Mattoon VA Clinic

501 Lakeland Boulevard, Suite D
Mattoon, IL 61938-5283
Main phone: 217-258-3370
Mental health clinic: 217-554-5794
Springfield VA Clinic

5850 South 6th Street, Suite A
Springfield, IL 62703-5162
Main phone: 217-529-5046
Mental health clinic: 217-554-5794
