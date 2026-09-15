Danville VA Medical Center
Our hospital provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, women’s health services, treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), foot care (podiatry), vision care (optometry, ophthalmology, and cataract surgery), orthopedics, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Danville VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
1900 East Main Street
Danville, IL 61832-5100
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Hours
Lobby entrance: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
General visiting: Visitation is temporarily limited to family members and designated caregivers of Veterans who are gravely ill or in hospice or palliative care.
All Veterans and their visitors, must enter the facility through the following locations:
- B-98 (South/Urgent Care Entrance) 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. WEEKDAYS and ALL DAY on Saturday/Sunday.
- B-58 Entry is open to Veterans and Staff from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday
- Building 103 main entrance open for Veteran and Staff from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Visitors, vendors, and contractors must enter the facility
-
B-102 (Police Entrance) 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday
The way we screen visitors for COVID-19 changes often. Please be patient with our screeners and practice social distancing when waiting in line:
- Stay six feet from others.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes.
- Clean your hands frequently – wash with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
Visitor policies
Help keep COVID-19 out of our facility.
- Do not visit if you are sick - If you have a cold, cough, runny nose, sore throat, muscle aches or fever, please do not come into the facility.
- Clean your hands - Clean hands with sanitizer before entering and after leaving.
- Visit one resident only - Do not visit multiple people in this visit.
- One visitor per patient at a time.
- No visitors under the age of 18.
See VA Illiana HCS Full Visitation Policy
Food and drink
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Café
Serving hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts.
Located Center Complex Building 104
Hours
Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Closed weekends
Vending machines
Drinks and snacks are available around the clock.
Retail
The Patriot Store
A full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Purchases are tax-free.
Located Center Complex Building 104
Hours
Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Every third Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Other services at VA Illiana health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment Program
Building 103
Main Phone
Program Manager
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Cardiovascular conditions affect more Americans than any other disease in the United States. Many cardiovascular conditions can be successfully treated, if not easily prevented, with expert screening and care delivered by qualified specialists. Early intervention and appropriate management can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications and improve veteran’s overall quality of life.
Common conditions continued:
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Heart Failure (CHF), Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), Hypertension (High Blood Pressure), Syncope (Loss of Consciousness), Dizziness, and Palpitations.
Consider seeing a cardiologist if these apply to you:
- Risk Factors: High blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, smoking, or a family history of heart disease
- Previous Heart Conditions: Coronary artery disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, or valvular disease
- Symptoms: Chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, palpitations, dizziness, fainting, fatigue, swelling in the legs
- Screening Tests: ECG/EKG, echocardiograms, stress tests, or coronary angiography abnormalities indicating further evaluation is needed
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases related to the heart such as:
- Hypertension
- Palpitations
- Dizziness
- Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)
Caregiver support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
VA Illiana Caregiver Support Team
Social Work Service
Building 98
Third Floor, Room 3104
Main Phone
VA Illiana Caregiver Support Team
VA Illiana Health Care System Caregiver Support Team
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The Caregiver Support Program offers two programs for caregivers:
- Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)
PGCSS provides peer support mentoring, skills training, coaching, telephone support, online programs, and referrals to available resources to caregivers of Veterans. The Veteran must be enrolled in Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and be receiving care from a caregiver in order for the caregiver to participate. Caregivers who participate in PGCSS are called General Caregivers. General Caregivers do not need to be a relative or live with the Veteran.
- The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
PCAFC requires the Veteran and Caregiver(s) to apply and has additional criteria to be eligible for these services. PCAFC offers the following in addition to the services listed above:
- A monthly stipend
- Access to CHAMPVA
- Mental health counselling
- Certain Beneficiary Travel Benefits
- Respite services
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured on or before May 7, 1975 or post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle and provide emotional support
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
MOVE Program (Danville)
MOVE Program (Decatur)
MOVE Program (Mattoon)
MOVE Program (Springfield)
MOVE Program (Peoria)
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
- Provider consult not required.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
- Screening and treatment for glaucoma
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Patient Advocates
Building 98
Main Phone
Patient Advocates
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Refill Prescriptions
Refill Prescriptions
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Closed Saturday, Sunday, and Federal Holidays
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person (Danville VA Medical Center and Bob Michel VA Clinic Only)
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines on site disposal box at the Danville and Bob Michel locations.
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person, via VA Video Connect, or by phone at 1-
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- Text VET to 47848 for a SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
- Clinical hypnosis for tobacco cessation offered through VA Video Connect
Talk to your provider today, consult required. Program information
- Learn more about how to quit
- Learn more about accessing VA Video Connect.
Suicide prevention
Program Coordinator
Veterans Crisis Line or text to 838255
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks, pill organizers, and lock boxes
Urgent care
Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains, strains
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Sat: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sun: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room (VA or non-VA).
We do not provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, severe shortness of breath, seizures, stroke, trauma, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.
Hours of Operation
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday
- 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Sunday - Saturday, and federal holidays.
We treat patients daily for a broad spectrum of urgent problems. These include:
- Mental health conditions
- Cough and Cold symptoms
- Urinary Tract Infections
- Mild Skin Infections
- Rashes
- High blood pressure
VA Illiana Health Care System is not designated as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) facility and is unable to perform sexual assault forensic evidence collection. For a current list of approved hospitals that can address sexual assault cases, please refer to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website: Hospital Listings for Sexual Assault Cases.
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Pink Team
Building 98
Room 3088
Main Phone
Program Contact Number
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, female urology, maternity care coordination, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
- Maternity care coordination ensures expectant mothers receive all the necessary support and resources for a healthy and successful pregnancy and postpartum period.
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager