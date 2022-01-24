 Skip to Content

Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Download the VA Illiana Map (PDF)

Directions

Coming soon!

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Danville VA Medical Center
1900 East Main Street
Danville, IL 61832-5100
Intersection: East Main Street and Blue Star Highway
Coordinates: 40°7'54.25"N 87°35'32.37"W

Last updated: