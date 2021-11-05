VA Illiana provides services for caregivers

PRESS RELEASE

November 5, 2021

Danville , IL — November is National Family Caregiver Month and the Department of Veterans Affairs will offer programs and services for caregivers of veterans.

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 6 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. VA will host a caregiver support telephone education presentation titled “Preserving Caregivers on the Front Lines.” This presentation will provide tools for self-care for caregivers of veterans. These sessions are conducted by telephone.

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon, VA will host a caregiver self-care course titled “Lowering Stress, Improving Mood.” This course will teach participants how to deal with the daily stresses that caregivers face.

All of these sessions are free and will be conducted virtually and by telephone.

“In honor of National Family Caregiver Month, VA Illiana would like to take this opportunity to recognize those who help care for and support our Veterans. Our mission is to help support you as a caregiver and we are honored to do so. We appreciate all that you do. Your hard work does not go unnoticed,” said Katherine Weber, caregiver support coordinator at VA Illiana.

Caregivers can call the VA Illiana Caregiver Support Program Team at (217) 554-4795 for more information and to register for these sessions.