Policies
Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.
Privacy and patient rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Notice of privacy practices
Download our notice of privacy practices (PDF)
Family rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Visitation policy
General Visitor Guidelines
Hygiene & Nursing Coordination
- Perform hand hygiene before and after visiting Veterans.
- Check with the nursing station if the Veteran is on isolation precautions, for proper procedures.
- In long-term care, check with nursing staff before bringing food, clothing, or personal items.
Visitation Limits
- Visitation may be restricted for medical and/or therapeutic reasons via a provider order documented in the Veteran's chart.
- Children under 14 may visit if always supervised by a parent or guardian.
- Call the medical center at 217-554-3000 for specific ward visiting hours and information.
Clergy
- Veterans may have clergy of their choice visit at any time.
School Groups
- Please reach out to Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), if your student group would like to perform for Veterans.
- Center for Development and Civic Engagement/Voluntary Services
1900 E. Main Street, Danville, IL 61832
Phone: 217-554-4525
VHADANVoluntaryServices@va.gov
- Center for Development and Civic Engagement/Voluntary Services
Mental Health Unit Visitation
Hours
- 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., daily (including weekends and holidays)
- Alternate hours may be arranged by the treatment team if essential to the recovery plan.
- Visits should not interfere with scheduled groups or therapies.
Location & sign-in
All visits occur in the unit visiting room under video monitoring; visitors must sign in and out.
Safety & belongings
- Hazardous items such as lighters and pocketknives are prohibited.
- Visitor’s personal belongings must be secured in lockers at the unit entrance.
- Staff will conduct hazardous item searches of the Veteran immediately after each visit.
Process
- Visitors enter the room before the Veteran and leave after the Veteran. Staff observe all visits for safety and appropriate interaction.
- Constant observation cases: A staff member must be present throughout, and the treatment team must approve the visit in advance.
- Age requirement: Visitors must be at least 15; younger children may visit only during treatment-team-approved family meetings.
- Post-discharge restriction: Former inpatient Mental Health patients may not visit other Veterans for 30 days post-discharge, unless the treatment team approves an exception.
- Food and drinks: Not permitted in the unit or visiting room.
- Call the medical center at 217-554-3000 for more information.
VA general visitation policy
The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.
"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, marital, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.
The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of their stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on others’ rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.
The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.
Advance directives
When faced with difficult decisions about health care, you may struggle with the question of "what should be done?" These resources can help you deal with tough decisions about health care and how to plan for it.
Health Care Ethics Resources for Veterans, Patients, and Families
VA Form 10-0137 - VA Advance Directive: Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Living Will
What You Should Know about Advance Directives
Report patient quality of care concerns
Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.