Advance Care Planning via Group Visits
VA Illiana offers interactive groups where Veterans and caregivers can join their peers to learn more about the process of planning for future health care needs known as 'advance care planning.'
When you participate in an Advance Care Planning via Group Visits session, you'll explore personal experiences and learn about identifying a 'next step' to take in the process of planning for health care needs.
Find a session near you:
Bloomington VA Clinic
Sessions are held the third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m.
Decatur VA Clinic
Sessions are held the fourth Monday of the month at 10 a.m.
Danville VA Medical Center
Sessions are held the second Friday of the month at 11 a.m.
Mattoon VA Clinic
Sessions are held the fourth Thursday of the month at 11 a.m.
Bob Michel (Peoria) VA Clinic
Sessions are held the first Monday of the month at 10 a.m.
Springfield VA Clinic
Sessions are held the first Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m.
With questions about Advance Care Planning via Group Visits, contact:
Megan Hilgendorf
Advance Care Planning via Group Visits Program Coordinator
VA Illiana health care
Phone: 217-516-1178
Email: MEGAN.HILGENDORF@VA.GOV