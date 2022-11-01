Sterile Syringe Program
VA Illiana Health Care System is committed to your health and safety. We focus on harm reduction to meet this commitment. The Sterile Syringe Program connects Veterans with supplies they need to stay safe. VA provides sterile syringes to decrease harm during high-risk activities. This protects you from HIV, Hepatitis C, and other viruses.
Who can participate?
Veterans, even those ineligible or not enrolled in care, can receive syringes. No prescription required, though items may also be prescribed by a VA provider. Just show a valid VA card or DD-214. Ask at Danville or Peoria pharmacy (pick-up or mailed).
What resources are available?
- Sterile syringes
- Condoms
- Social Work questions
- Assistance with housing and transportation
- Hepatitis, HIV, and sexually transmitted infection screening
- Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program (SARP)
- Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV infection
- Medication for opioid use disorder:
- Buprenorphine/naloxone (Suboxone®)
- Naltrexone (Vivitrol®)
- Naloxone (Narcan®) for Opioid Overdose
Community Resources
As well as sterile syringes, these locations also offer Naloxone, HIV/HCV and STI testing, condoms, support/counseling, and more:
Springfield | S.H.a.R.I.
217-528-5253 | Phoenix Center 109 E. Lawrence Ave | Springfield, IL
Champaign | S.W.A.P.
217-841-1408
201 Kenyon Rd. | Champaign, IL
Peoria | J.O.L.T.
309-966-3643
1411 NE Adams | Peoria, IL
Call Beth Dinges, PharmD, at 217-274-6907 or contact your Social Worker.
If you do not know who that is, call the Social Work Office at 217-554-4506