EDUCATION: She completed her ADN in 1989, her BSN in 1993, and her MBA in 2002.

SPECIAL NURSING INTERESTS/COMMENTS: Ms. Archer is an RN with 34 years of nursing experience and has worked in a variety of fast paced, large medical centers in the Indianapolis, IN area including ICU, ER, Informatics, Clinical Trials, Occupational Health, and Nursing Administration. She spent 20 years working at IU Health before she began her career at the Indianapolis, IN VA in 2009 as the Risk Manager, then promoted into a nursing administration position as a Nursing Supervisor on the off tours. She then spent the following 6 years as the Associate Chief Nurse over Inpatient Medicine units and Procedural Medicine units and often stepped in and covered the Associate Director of Patient Care Services (ADPCS) role in Indianapolis.

In 2018, she moved to the Central Texas area and was appointed as Associate Chief Nurse of Ambulatory Care South located in Austin, Texas within the Central Texas VA Healthcare System. In July 2020, she moved back to Indianapolis, and close to family, as the Associate Chief Nurse of Primary Care overseeing Primary Care nursing, Employee/Occupational Health, and the Call Center. In November 2021, consortium level Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management (CCICM) Field Consultant positions were approved and she was chosen to be one of 3 Midwest Consortium (MidCon) CCICM RN Field Consultants working to spread the CCICM initiative throughout the MidCon facilities.