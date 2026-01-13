Dr. Williams currently oversee the delivery of healthcare to more than 29,000 Veterans living in the surrounding 30-county area of Illinois and Indiana and responsible for an operating budget of $337,801,605 (FY21) and a workforce of 1,500 personnel . VA Illiana Health Care System includes a 398-bed hospital and a 223-bed Community Living Center as well as five outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield, Illinois.

Dr. Williams was appointed to the role Associate Director, Tomah VAMC in December 2017. Prior to assuming this role, Dr. Williams served as the Acting Associate Director and the Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor. She began her VA career in 2015, following 20 years of pharmacy management experience in an independent community pharmacy in Wisconsin. Dr. Williams has also been actively involved in various community organizations. She is a member of the Horicon American Legion Auxiliary, the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin, and is a past President of the Mayville Area Chamber of Commerce, and past secretary of the Horicon Community Development Authority. In addition, Dr. Williams was the Wisconsin Young Pharmacist of the Year in 2002 for her contributions to professional pharmacy organizations and demonstrated dedication to the contemporary practice of pharmacy. She is also the 2015 winner of the Cardinal Health Generation RX Champions Award for her commitment to the mission of substance abuse education.

​Dr. Williams received her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree in 1994 and her Doctorate in Pharmacy in 1997 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and is involved in initiatives at the national, regional, and local levels.