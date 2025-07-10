Vasanthan Naidu, MD, D-ABFM is the Chief of Specialty Services at VA Illiana Health Care System. Prior to his current role, Dr. Naidu served as the Chief of Staff at VA Illiana Healthcare System from June 2021 until September 2022. Dr. Naidu desired to return to a more clinical role caring for our veterans in Urgent Care along with serving as Chief of Specialty Services.

Dr. Naidu has more than 12 years of VA experience having served Veterans in Primary Care, ER, and Urgent Care settings. He was previously Associate Chief of Staff in Acute and Specialty Medicine at the Fort Wayne, IN, VA System.

Dr. Naidu is concurrently the Chief of Specialty Service and Designated Education Officer at VA Illiana. He has been involved in the national VA Emergency Medicine/Geriatric ED organizational and clinical workgroups. He also serves as Clinical Assistant Professor at Carle-Univ. of Illinois College of Medicine.

Dr. Naidu earned his medical degree at University of Illinois College of Medicine at Urbana-Champaign. He engaged in a graduate program in Neuroscience/Biophysics at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign also having obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Bioengineering from there as well. He is Board Certified in Family Medicine.