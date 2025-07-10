Dr. Zahoor Waseem is a Board-Certified Internist and MBA in Business of Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1997. After working in private sector, including having his own primary care practice in rural Florida, he joined Lake City VAMC (Lake City, Florida) in October 2007 as a Hospitalist. He moved to Roudebush VAMC Indianapolis, Indiana in November 2009 as a Hospitalist and Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine with Indiana University School of Medicine. He became Chief Hospitalist there in 2014. In October 2018, he joined VA Northern Indiana Health Care System Fort Wayne, Indiana as Associate Chief of Staff Primary Care.

He is currently participating in MidCon Physician Leadership Development Program. His areas of interest include medical economics, access to care, quality of care, preventive care, Veteran and employee-satisfaction and innovation. He is married and has three wonderful children.