Stories
VA Illiana health care top stories.
The summertime fairs and festivals held annually in VA Illiana communities are about much more than funnel cake and livestock. They’re about community.
At VA Illiana, the intersection of frontline expertise and an innovative idea might just mean a shot at transforming Veteran care.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is an annual holiday celebrated on June 19 in the United States.
VA telehealth and virtual care has been implemented in creative ways to offer full-service TelePain care to Veterans. A virtual transdisciplinary approach to care has enhanced effective pain management care delivery for Veterans, including their physical, mental, and social wellbeing.
As aspiring practitioners in the field of Orthotics and Prosthetics (O&P), O&P residents face unique challenges that can best be addressed through collective efforts.
Exploring different food groups is a fun way to eat healthy in new ways.
For the first time since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, VA Illiana’s Chaplain Service is set to host the Warrior to Soul Mate workshop, an evidence-based program designed to help establish and strengthen relationship bonds for couples.
What separates a job from a career?
VA Illiana's 2023 Volunteer Driver Recruitment Week is the perfect opportunity to explore the many reasons to apply for a position driving Veterans.
Being trusted to drive Veterans is a big responsibility.