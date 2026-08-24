Skip to Content

Stories

VA Illiana health care top stories.

  • The summertime fairs and festivals held annually in VA Illiana communities are about much more than funnel cake and livestock. They’re about community.

  • At VA Illiana, the intersection of frontline expertise and an innovative idea might just mean a shot at transforming Veteran care.

  • Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is an annual holiday celebrated on June 19 in the United States.

  • VA telehealth and virtual care has been implemented in creative ways to offer full-service TelePain care to Veterans. A virtual transdisciplinary approach to care has enhanced effective pain management care delivery for Veterans, including their physical, mental, and social wellbeing.

  • As aspiring practitioners in the field of Orthotics and Prosthetics (O&P), O&P residents face unique challenges that can best be addressed through collective efforts.

    An American flag

  • Exploring different food groups is a fun way to eat healthy in new ways.

    A colorful variety of food is on display.

  • For the first time since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, VA Illiana’s Chaplain Service is set to host the Warrior to Soul Mate workshop, an evidence-based program designed to help establish and strengthen relationship bonds for couples.

    A couple walking down an alleyway.

  • What separates a job from a career?

  • VA Illiana's 2023 Volunteer Driver Recruitment Week is the perfect opportunity to explore the many reasons to apply for a position driving Veterans.

  • Being trusted to drive Veterans is a big responsibility.

    open road sunrise