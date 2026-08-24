Stories
VA Illiana health care top stories.
On any given day at VA Illiana, a walk through a waiting area means overhearing tales of foreign ports, reunions, and friends who became family. Sharing comes easy to some Veterans, and the sounds of their memories gives clinics, hallways, and community living centers a palpable, patriotic energy.
The price tag often associated with eating healthy can sometimes give you sticker shock. In this story, we explore ways to sustain eating habits that are healthy and budget conscious.
You may have heard about dietitians on the news or in popular culture, but what can meeting with a dietitian do for you? Read on to find out!
A plant-based diet contains vegetables, beans and legumes, fruits, whole grains, nuts and seeds. It does not include meat, poultry, wild game, seafood, eggs, dairy (milk, yogurt, cheese) or any other foods that contain these products. Read on to learn about plant-based snacks!
Eating healthy can be low cost and easy. Using canned goods and dry food items from your pantry is an inexpensive way to create healthy dishes. Here are some suggestions to get you started.
Herbs are some of the easiest plants to grow. Growing your own herbs is simple and cost-effective. Just snip off the amount that you need for cooking. Use these tips to get started. Always wash fresh herbs before use.
Eating in a healthy and environmentally friendly way doesn’t have to be hard. Check out these tips and tricks from your VA team to get started today!
Everyone’s road to a VA career is unique. In the "Why VA" series, we’ll hear from VA Illiana nursing staff as they share their stories of why caring for Veterans is so special. In this edition, we hear from Carli Plunkett, RN/MSN.
Everyone’s road to a VA career is unique. In the "Why VA" series, we’ll hear from VA Illiana nursing staff as they share their stories of why caring for Veterans is so special. In this edition, we hear from Mayra Alanis, LPN.
Everyone’s road to a VA career is unique. In the "Why VA" series, we’ll hear from VA Illiana nursing staff as they share their stories of why caring for Veterans is so special. In this edition, we hear from Donette Gray, RN/MSN.