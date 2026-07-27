Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at our Danville VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Illiana Healthcare System

Internships and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Doing business with VA Illiana Healthcare System

If you're a vendor or contractor and you want to work with VA Illiana health care, please call Human Resources at 217-554-4548.

Current Hiring Initiatives

VA Illiana often promotes vacancies through virtual hiring fairs and online initiatives. Read and download descriptions of the positions we're currently promoting here: