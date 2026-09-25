Program Description

Number of positions: 2

Application Deadline: Received by January 4, 2027

Starting Date: June 28, 2027

Estimated Stipend: $49,686

Interview Required: Yes

Benefits: Affordable Health, Dental, and Liability Insurance, 11 Holidays, 13 days of annual leave, 13 days of sick leave, and travel assistance

Purpose

Our ASHP-Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is a structured and advanced education and training experience that provides the foundational skills required to become competent and confident clinical practitioners, as well as future leaders in pharmacy practice. This program builds on PharmD education to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for PGY2 pharmacy residency training.

VA Illiana Pharmacy Department

Within the VA Illiana Pharmacy Service, approximately 75 employees work to provide exceptional care to our Veterans. We have two outpatient pharmacies located at the Danville VA Medical Center and the Bob Michel Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Peoria, IL. The inpatient pharmacy provides care to approximately 100 beds that consist of long-term care, rehabilitation, and mental health. In addition to traditional dispensing services, our Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners (CPPs) have prescribing authority to provide care to our Veterans in various areas of practice at all VA Illiana locations of care.

VA Illiana Clinical Pharmacy Services

VA Illiana CPPs practice at the top of their pharmacist license with prescriptive authority under a scope of practice and are essential members of the health care team in both the inpatient and outpatient settings. Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) CPPs provide chronic disease state management including, but not limited to, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, tobacco cessation, anticoagulation, and weight management. Mental Health CPPs provide pharmaceutical care across the entire spectrum of the Mental Health Service, including outpatient psychiatric clinics, substance use disorder, and acute psychiatric care. Other specialty areas involving CPPs include Pain Management, Home Based Primary care (HBPC), Long Term Care and Harm Reduction. VA Illiana CPPs are highly qualified preceptors with a variety of years of pharmacy practice, board certifications, and residency training.

Learn more about the VA Illiana health care system