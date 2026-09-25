Pharmacy Residency Program
The VA Illiana Health Care System Pharmacy Practice Residency Program information.
The VA Illiana Heath Care System Pharmacy Practice Residency Program is a 12-Month Program
NMS Code: 212713
Program Description
- Number of positions: 2
- Application Deadline: Received by January 4, 2027
- Starting Date: June 28, 2027
- Estimated Stipend: $49,686
- Interview Required: Yes
- Benefits: Affordable Health, Dental, and Liability Insurance, 11 Holidays, 13 days of annual leave, 13 days of sick leave, and travel assistance
Purpose
Our ASHP-Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is a structured and advanced education and training experience that provides the foundational skills required to become competent and confident clinical practitioners, as well as future leaders in pharmacy practice. This program builds on PharmD education to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for PGY2 pharmacy residency training.
VA Illiana Pharmacy Department
Within the VA Illiana Pharmacy Service, approximately 75 employees work to provide exceptional care to our Veterans. We have two outpatient pharmacies located at the Danville VA Medical Center and the Bob Michel Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Peoria, IL. The inpatient pharmacy provides care to approximately 100 beds that consist of long-term care, rehabilitation, and mental health. In addition to traditional dispensing services, our Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners (CPPs) have prescribing authority to provide care to our Veterans in various areas of practice at all VA Illiana locations of care.
VA Illiana Clinical Pharmacy Services
VA Illiana CPPs practice at the top of their pharmacist license with prescriptive authority under a scope of practice and are essential members of the health care team in both the inpatient and outpatient settings. Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) CPPs provide chronic disease state management including, but not limited to, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, tobacco cessation, anticoagulation, and weight management. Mental Health CPPs provide pharmaceutical care across the entire spectrum of the Mental Health Service, including outpatient psychiatric clinics, substance use disorder, and acute psychiatric care. Other specialty areas involving CPPs include Pain Management, Home Based Primary care (HBPC), Long Term Care and Harm Reduction. VA Illiana CPPs are highly qualified preceptors with a variety of years of pharmacy practice, board certifications, and residency training.
Learn more about the VA Illiana health care system
Pharmacy Preceptors
Residency Program Director
Dallas Warner, PharmD, BCPS
Dr. Warner is a 2020 graduate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at VA Illiana Health Care System in 2021. In addition to her role as the Residency Program Director, she is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Home Based Primary Care. In her free time she enjoys reading, playing pickleball, DIY house projects, and adventuring with her dog.
Residency Program Coordinator
Jordan Meyer, PharmD
Dr. Meyer is a 2011 graduate from Drake University. She did a PGY1 in Acute Care and PGY2 in Pediatrics at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She worked in pediatrics for 5 years and then transitioned into ambulatory care at VA Illiana. She started as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner at the Bob Michel CBOC in Peoria in 2015 and then transitioned to the Bloomington CBOC when it opened in 2019. In June of 2024, she took over as the Associate Chief of Clinical Pharmacy Services, where she holds her current role. She enjoys traveling and “being on the go” with her husband and three children!
Pharmacy Residency Application Process
VA Illiana Health Care System follows the rules of the Residency Matching Program, therefore, all applicants must be registered with the ASHP Residency Matching Program. The NMS Code is 212713.
Pharmacy Residency Application Process
VA Illiana Health Care System VAMC follows the rules of the Residency Matching Program, therefore, all applicants must be registered with the ASHP Residency Matching Program. The Program Code is 212713. To apply for the VA Illiana Health Care System Pharmacy Practice Residency, please submit your application package containing a curriculum vitae (CV), letter of intent, official copy of your pharmacy school transcript, and three letters of recommendation to PhORCAS. If any of the above materials are not received by the application deadline, the applicant will not be considered for an interview. The application deadline is January 4, 2027.
Eligibility Requirements
The degree program must have been approved by The American Council on Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE) or prior to the establishment of ACPE, have been a member of the American Association of the Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP).
- Participation in the ASHP matching program
- Participation PhORCAS (Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service)
- Eligibility for pharmacy licensure in any state of the United States
Application Package submitted via PhORCAS
- Pharm.D. Degree
- Curriculum Vitae
- Letter of Intent
- Three letters of recommendation
- Official copy of academic transcripts from pharmacy school
- Eligible for licensure
- Interview Required
Deadlines
All application paperwork must be received by January 4, 2027.
U.S. Citizenship
It is a federal requirement that all employees of the VA must be a US citizen either by birth or naturalization.
Supplemental Application Forms
Found at: http://www.va.gov/vaforms/
▪ Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA Form 10-2850D)
▪ OF-306, Declaration for Federal Employment
Contact Information
Dallas Warner, PharmD
Residency Program Director
Dallas.warner@va.gov
Jordan Meyer, PharmD
Residency Program Coordinator
Associate Chief of Clinical Pharmacy
Jordan.Meyer@va.gov
Pharmacy Residency Curriculum
Pharmacy Residency Curriculum
Pharmacy Residency Curriculum at the VA Illiana Health Care System.
Core (Required) Learning Experiences
- Pharmacy Orientation
- Pharmacy Operations
- Evidence Based Medicine
- Pharmacoeconomics
- Primary Care (PACT)
- Mental Health-Inpatient
- Mental Health-Outpatient
- Long Term Care
- Pain Management
- Pharmacy Leadership
- Pharmacy Operations
Elective Learning Experiences
- Advanced Core Rotation
- Substance Use Disorder
- Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Palliative Care
- Cardiology
- Harm Reduction
- Centralized Anticoagulation Services Hub (CASH) – Outpatient Anticoagulation
- Academic Detailing
- Other elective opportunities may be available depending on staff availability
Longitudinal Learning Experiences
- Academia
- Ambulatory Care
- Home Based Primary Care
- Pharmacoeconomics
- Inpatient Pharmacy Staffing
- Medication Use Evaluation
- Pharmacy Leadership
- Quality Improvement Project
- Pharmacy Newsletter Article Submission
- Quarterly Presentations (2 journal clubs & 2 case presentations)
- Formal ACPE Presentation