Program Description

Number of positions: 2

Application Deadline: Received by January 3, 2022

Starting Date: July 1st

Estimated Stipend: $41,533

Interview Required: Yes

Benefits: Affordable Health, Dental, and Liability Insurance, 11 Holidays, 13 days of annual leave and 13 sick days and travel assistance

Purpose

Our ASHP-Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is a structured and advanced education and training experience that provides the foundational skills required to become competent and confident clinical practitioners, as well as future leaders in pharmacy practice. This program builds on PharmD education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for PGY2 pharmacy residency training.

VA Illiana Pharmacy Department

VA Illiana Pharmacy Department Pharmacy Service includes the inpatient and outpatient pharmacies in Danville and an outpatient pharmacy at the Peoria CBOC. In addition to these pharmacy locations, Clinical Pharmacy Specialists (CPSs) work on-site at all VA Illiana facilities, except the Mattoon CBOC. Within the Pharmacy Service, approximately 60 employees work to provide exceptional care to our Veterans. Outpatient Pharmacy processes about 30,000 prescriptions per month and Inpatient Pharmacy provides care to approximately 150 beds that consist of acute care, long term care, rehabilitation, and mental health. In addition to traditional dispensing services provided in the inpatient and outpatient pharmacies, multiple other pharmacy services are provided throughout the health care system. Inpatient clinical pharmacists perform pharmacokinetic dosing, round with medicine teams, conduct chart reviews, and provide bedside medication education.

VA Illiana Clinical Pharmacy Services

CPSs practice at the top of their pharmacy licenses with prescriptive authority under a scope of practice. Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) CPSs manage Veterans in primary care, with respect to diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, tobacco cessation, and erythropoietin stimulating agents. Anticoagulation CPSs manage patients on warfarin, direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), and parenteral anticoagulants. Some outpatient clinical services are provided through the telehealth program, including a Telewarfarin Clinic. Mental Health CPSs provide pharmaceutical care across the entire spectrum of the Mental Health Service., including outpatient psychiatric clinics, substance use disorder, and acute psychiatric care. Other areas involving CPS include Pain Management, Home Based Primary care (HBPC), and Long Term Care. Many of our CPSs have obtained board certifications, and most are residency trained.