Podiatric Residency & Clerkship Programs
A Illiana Medical Center offers a 3 year PMSR w/ RRA residency program, fully approved by the Council of Podiatric Education. Resident rotations provide a full scope of medical training in a team based interdisciplinary setting. Podiatric surgical training is provided in multiple facilities and encompasses all aspects of podiatric surgery including forefoot, midfoot, rearfoot, forefoot & rearfoot reconstruction, Charcot reconstruction, foot & ankle trauma, limb salvage and arthroscopy. Competencies are met through training in diverse facilities with equally as diverse faculty.
The VA podiatry clinic is well constructed for excellent patient care. Each room includes a computer with electronic medical records, digital x-rays and internet access. Board review courses are available in the library.
The VA Medical Center Campus includes multiple buildings over a widespread area. On-campus facilities include an acute hospital building with multiple inpatient medical, surgical and psychiatric wards, a library, and a multiple long term care facilities. On-campus housing is available to rotating students. On campus house is available to Podiatry clerkship students who stay for a 4 week rotation.
The Podiatry Program is also affiliated with and offers rotations at Carle Hospital, Urbana/Champaign, Illinois a 393 bed level 1 Trauma Facility and Christie Clinic, Champaign/Urbana Illinois a multi-specialty Clinic.
Additional Information and Application
• Podiatry Residency/Clerkship Program, Rotation, FAQs
• Application for Podiatry Clerkship - Visit the VA Podiatry Website
• IL State Limited Residency Permit Instructions
The documents above provide basic information about the residency and clerkship programs including application information, program details, contact information and a summary of each rotation's goals and duration. More detailed information about each rotation, including required competencies, will be provided to residents.
Contact Information
Please email us with your questions or comments to the Podiatry Residency Program Group.
- Christopher Japour, DPM, MS Residency Director & Chief of Podiatry Department
- Rusti Stahl, Program Specialist (GME)
- Thao Linh Nguyen, DPM, Clerkship Coordinator
- Abigail Mahoney, DPM, (attending)
- Albert Nachowicz, DPM, (attending)
- Contact the Education office at 217-554-3660 to confirm there is a current affiliation agreement on file. Programs must be nationally accredited to send trainees for clinical rotations.
- Is there a preceptor available?
- We recommend paperwork be completed and turned into VA at least 45 days prior to rotation. See attached checklist.
- The Health Trainee must complete fingerprinting no more than 120 days prior to starting their rotation and no less than 30. This must be done at a VA Medical Facility. Two forms of ID are required (one being a photo). See below
- If they plan to come to Danville, they must schedule an appointment see how to get a PIV Card. This office is located in Building 102, Room 117J. If they have questions regarding their appointment they should call the following numbers: 217-554-3691 or 217-554-5953.
- If they choose to go to another facility they must present these codes (SOI: VA 96, SON: 1224) when getting printed to ensure the background check results are sent to Danville.
- If students are going to Peoria to have their prints done, they need to call Ryan Hubbard at 309-589-6800 ext. 47180. They should not use the scheduling tool.
- After fingerprinting has been completed, trainees are welcomed to make a follow up appointment 3-10 business days after being printed so that they can have their photo taken for the actual badge.
**Note: Fingerprinting results expire after 120 days. If the health trainee does not make a follow up appointment for a VA badge before those 120 days run out, they will have to get re-fingerprinted.
To find availability of housing at the Danville campus, contact Rusti Stahl via email at rusti.stahl@va.gov.
MUST HAVE AT LEAST ONE PICTURE ID
- Driver’s License
- ID card (State issued ID; Wallet sized doctor’s)
- U.S. Passport
- Voter’s Registration Card
- Certificate of U.S. Citizenship (Form N-560 or Form N-561)
- Certificate of Naturalization (Form N-550 or Form N-570)
- Foreign Passport
- Permanent Resident Card (Form I-151 or Form I-551)
- Temporary Resident Card (Form I- 688)
- Employment Authorization Card (Form I-688A)
- Reentry Permit (Form I-327)
- Refugee Travel Document (Form I-571)
- Employment Authorization Document (Form I-688B)
- U.S. Military Card
- Military Dependent ID Card
- U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Card
- Native American Tribal Document
- Canadian Driver’s License