Podiatric Residency & Clerkship Programs

A Illiana Medical Center offers a 3 year PMSR w/ RRA residency program, fully approved by the Council of Podiatric Education. Resident rotations provide a full scope of medical training in a team based interdisciplinary setting. Podiatric surgical training is provided in multiple facilities and encompasses all aspects of podiatric surgery including forefoot, midfoot, rearfoot, forefoot & rearfoot reconstruction, Charcot reconstruction, foot & ankle trauma, limb salvage and arthroscopy. Competencies are met through training in diverse facilities with equally as diverse faculty.



The VA podiatry clinic is well constructed for excellent patient care. Each room includes a computer with electronic medical records, digital x-rays and internet access. Board review courses are available in the library.



The VA Medical Center Campus includes multiple buildings over a widespread area. On-campus facilities include an acute hospital building with multiple inpatient medical, surgical and psychiatric wards, a library, and a multiple long term care facilities. On-campus housing is available to rotating students. On campus house is available to Podiatry clerkship students who stay for a 4 week rotation.



The Podiatry Program is also affiliated with and offers rotations at Carle Hospital, Urbana/Champaign, Illinois a 393 bed level 1 Trauma Facility and Christie Clinic, Champaign/Urbana Illinois a multi-specialty Clinic.



Additional Information and Application

The documents above provide basic information about the residency and clerkship programs including application information, program details, contact information and a summary of each rotation's goals and duration. More detailed information about each rotation, including required competencies, will be provided to residents.

Contact Information

