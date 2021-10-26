The Psychology Training Program is committed to ensuring a range of diversity among our trainees. We select qualified candidates representing diverse ethnic/racial backgrounds, sexual orientations, disabilities, geographic locations, and life experiences.



Acting Training Director

Patricia J. Smithmyer, PsyD

Patricia.Smithmyer@va.gov

Psychology Predoctoral Internship

Application Deadline: November 15th

Number of positions Available: 4

The Psychology Internship is accredited by the American Psychological Association* and has the aim of assisting interns in the development of the knowledge, skills and techniques necessary to function as professional psychologists. Ours is a practitioner scientist program in that the emphasis is placed upon the various supervised activities an intern might perform. That is, patient care activities, such as assessment and intervention, are typically given a higher priority than more academic pursuits, such as research and teaching. The primary method used to achieve this aim is based on the tutorial-apprenticeship model. Interns work with their primary supervisor to design a clinical experience to meet their unique needs, participating directly in the work of their primary supervisor. We try to individualize training as much as possible and use our resources to meet unique needs. Our tutorial-apprenticeship model is supplemented by a series of seminars, teleconferences, grand rounds, webinars, and consultant contacts. The aim of which is to produce entry-level graduates who can think critically about relevant theoretical and scientific literature and be able to apply this in their clinical work. At this time the VAIHCS does not have an IRB to support research projects.