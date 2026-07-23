Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Illiana Healthcare System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the VA Illiana Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with VA Illiana health care system. For more information, please call our Nurse Recruiter Carli Plunkett at 217-554-3244 or HR Specialist Jade Smith at 217-554-4508.
Want to join one of our expanding programs or facilities? If you’re a health care professional interested in working for the VA Illiana Healthcare System, contact our nurse recruiter at 217-554-3244 or our Human Resources office at 217-554-4548.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Applications and forms
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
- Instructions for faxing: The "How to Apply" section of the job announcement will provide instructions for faxing documents, if it is an accepted method for submitting items for that job announcement.
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in the Danville area.
Contact us
VA Illiana Healthcare System
Human Resources Office
Building 102
1900 East Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
Phone: 217-554-4548
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET