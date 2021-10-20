Volunteer or donate
VA Illiana Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s heroes. Our volunteers make our patients’ experience at VA Iliana health care system more enjoyable. You can, too. We’ll match your talents with one of our many fulfilling volunteer opportunities.
To become a volunteer, call or visit us at the VA Illiana health care’s Volunteer Services office.
Phone: 217-554-4525
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free Canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Free parking
- Education opportunities, such as CPR training
- Free annual tuberculosis test
- Free annual flu shot
- Job skills development
- Job search opportunities
Whatever your interests, VA Illiana health care system has volunteer opportunities for you.
Below are some ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available as well. If you’re interested in volunteering or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our patients. We also have special short-term projects that we need help with from time to time. All volunteers must complete a background check.
While some volunteer opportunities require specific times, most are flexible to fit your schedule.
Volunteer Van Drivers
Help transport outpatient Veterans to VAIHCS Danville Medical Center in a government-owned vans stationed in Decatur, Peoria, Springfield, Mattoon, Robinson, Parish/ Marshall, IL , Crawfordsville and Terre Haute (IN). To fill this role, you must meet the volunteer driver qualifications (physical exam, current driver's license and insurance, background check, etc.) This assignment helps meet the needs of Veterans with transportation difficulties. Hours: Per Van Schedules
Hospitality Coffee Cart
Deliver coffee to veterans (while awaiting appointments) in waiting areas of designated clinics.
Hours: 8:00 – 10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday
Mail Room Assistant
Complete mail room projects, mail sorting, and deliver mail to medical center departments.
Hours: 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. or 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Recreation Activities Volunteer
Assist Recreation Therapists with various scheduled activities: Hours Races, Bunco, Roulette, Poker, Bingo, Cookouts, Games, Entertainment, etc.
Hours: As scheduled to include evening and weekends.
Information Desk - Ambassadors
Help patients and visitors with information and clinic locations.
Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon or 1:00 – 3:30 p.m.
Clothing Room Clerk
Issue needed clothing articles to referred veterans. Help sort, size, and shelve donated clothing items in Volunteer Clothing Room.
Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday & Friday
Greenhouse Volunteer
Assist manager with watering, planting, and seeding needs at Greenhouse. Provide assistance with beautification projects. Provide gardening tips and answer any questions veterans may have about gardening.
Hours: 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday/Wednesday/Friday
Veteran Food Pantry
Assist Community Development and Civic Engagement/ Voluntary Services with preparation and distribution of prepackaged bags of food. Help sort, organize and bag donated food items in the CDCE supplemental food pantry.
Hours: 8:00 – 12:00 a.m. Tuesday/ Wednesday/ Thursday
If you’re a student who’s 14 to 18 years old, volunteer for us this summer. You can learn more about health careers, sharpen your job skills, meet fantastic people—and have fun.
Volunteer to make a difference
As a youth volunteer, you’ll help in many ways:
- Serve coffee
- Direct and escort patients within VA facilities
- Help in clinics
- Help with recreation programs
Perks
You’ll qualify for these great benefits:
- Summer youth certificate for 80 hours (or more) of service
- Free VA summer youth volunteer polo shirt
- Free lunch for 4 or more hours of service
- Free parking
- Invitation to join special programs throughout the summer
How to join us
If you're a student who wants to participate in our summer youth program, or you know students who might be interested, contact our Voluntary Services office.
Phone: 217-554-4525
Make a difference in the lives of our Veterans through floor visits or sponsoring special programs at our community living center. Here’s your chance to join in the fun, friendships, and laughter by sponsoring one of our programs.
- Bingo: Provide volunteers to run bingo games. Please bring prizes purchased from our Canteen.
- Catered lunch: Provide and serve a catered lunch from a local restaurant for a patient unit.
- Community activity: Connect Veterans with the community by buying gift cards or donating admission fees to movies, musicals, bowling, and sports games.
- Craft or hobby: Lead craft projects such as painting and woodworking. Your group will bring the supplies and lead Veterans in the project.
- Fourth of July cookout: Help our Veterans celebrate Independence Day. Your group will provide, cook, and serve a meal.
- Social: Provide decorations and refreshments for group social events such as birthday parties, ice cream socials, holiday celebrations, and Veterans Day activities.
Extra help needed
We always need people to drive patients to their appointments at our medical center and clinics. To fill this important role, you must have a current driver’s license and car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.
Make a donation
Generous donations from people like you help us provide enhanced services to our patients. You can donate online, by mail, or in person.
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
Make an online donation
If you'd like to donate to VA Illiana health care system, please send a check (payable to "VA Illiana Healthcare System") to the following address:
VA Illiana Health Care System
Voluntary Service Office (135)
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
Some people prefer to give money, while others prefer to donate items needed by our Veterans. We appreciate all forms of generosity.
Note: We don’t accept donations of VHS tapes, used clothing, bar soap, wheelchair bags, bootleg DVDs, hotel toiletries, medical equipment or supplies, bibs, lap robes, lap quilts, small blankets, or mouthwash.
We appreciate the following items:
Personal care
- Body-care products: lotion, liquid soap, deodorant, and shaving cream or gel
- Dental supplies: toothbrushes, toothpaste, toothbrush holders, and denture adhesive
- Disposable brand-name twin razors
- Earplugs
- Hairbrushes and combs
- Reading glasses
- Thermometers
- Tissues
Clothing (new only)
- Gloves
- Hats (winter hats and baseball caps)
- Hooded sweatshirts
- Jeans and pants
- Long-sleeve shirts (Medium or Large)
- Shower shoes, flip-flops
- Sneakers and shoes
- Socks
- Suspenders and belts
- Sweatpants
- Sweatshirts
- T-shirts Extra Large, 2XL, 3XL
- Underwear, all men’s and women’s sizes
- Winter coats
Greenhouse Needs
- Seasonal plastic placemats (size 10, 20, 30 or 40)
- Registered with Kohl’s and Bed Bath and Beyond for items
- 10-15 Wireless headphones for T.V. viewing
- Hobby Lobby Gift Cards for home décor
VA Recreation Therapy Needs
- Craft Kits; bird houses, leather kits, paint by number, sun catchers, model cards and planes, tie dye kits. Adult coloring books (can be found at Barnes and Noble and Meijer)
- Bottled Water
- Rite Dye (various bright colors) for tie dying.
- AA and AAA batteries for music therapy
- 2L bottles of diet soda, cola, lemon-lime, root beer and orange
- Individual snacks; cookies, chips, pudding, sugar-free pudding, sugar-free cookies, little Debbie soft snack cakes
- Disney moves and additional PG movies
- Personal CD players and headphones (no earbuds please)
Simply choose a fund below, write the General Post Fund (GPF) number in the memo section on your check, and we’ll do the rest. If you don’t designate a special fund, your money will go to our General Use fund (8080). Thank you for supporting our Veterans.
- Recreation General Post Fund: Monetary donations to be utilized for Veteran outings such as musical events, dinners, etc., activities such as bingo, family feud, and recreation equipment and snacks or refreshments for activities.
- Clothing Room: The clothing room serves inpatients and outpatients of the VA Illiana Health Care System. Current clothing items needed: Tennis Shoes (size 9 and up), New Jeans and slacks waist sizes 32 and up of various lengths, Sweat Pants and Shirts Medium, Large, X Large, 2X, 3X 4X. Size medium boxers and underpants
- MHICM (Mental Health Intensive Case Management): This fund is used for Veteran involved in MHICM for monthly outings or activities such as visiting Dr. G’s Brain works, movies or a meal outing.
- Social Work Emergency Fund: Donations used to assist Veterans with emergency travel, bus vouchers, gas cards (Casey’s preferred in $10.00 increments) and to meet other emergent needs of Veterans.
- Hospitality Housing Fund: Donations are utilized to assist in housing a Veteran and or family member when an overnight stay is required, and they can’t be accommodated due to family or a caregiver being present. Utilized to assist with lodging for marital retreats, Warrior to Soul Mate.
Contact us
For more information on donating items or to schedule a drop-off time, please contact our Voluntary Service office:
Jennifer Sheehan-Wells
Chief Voluntary Services
1900 E. Main Street, Danville, IL 61832
Phone: 217-554-4525
Jennifer.Sheehan-Wells@va.gov
In person:
VA Illiana Health Care System
Voluntary Service Program
Building 104
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832