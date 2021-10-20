Volunteer or donate

Whatever your interests, VA Illiana health care system has volunteer opportunities for you.

Below are some ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available as well. If you’re interested in volunteering or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our patients. We also have special short-term projects that we need help with from time to time. All volunteers must complete a background check.

While some volunteer opportunities require specific times, most are flexible to fit your schedule.

Volunteer Van Drivers

Help transport outpatient Veterans to VAIHCS Danville Medical Center in a government-owned vans stationed in Decatur, Peoria, Springfield, Mattoon, Robinson, Parish/ Marshall, IL , Crawfordsville and Terre Haute (IN). To fill this role, you must meet the volunteer driver qualifications (physical exam, current driver's license and insurance, background check, etc.) This assignment helps meet the needs of Veterans with transportation difficulties. Hours: Per Van Schedules

Hospitality Coffee Cart

Deliver coffee to veterans (while awaiting appointments) in waiting areas of designated clinics.

Hours: 8:00 – 10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday



Mail Room Assistant

Complete mail room projects, mail sorting, and deliver mail to medical center departments.

Hours: 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. or 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday



Recreation Activities Volunteer

Assist Recreation Therapists with various scheduled activities: Hours Races, Bunco, Roulette, Poker, Bingo, Cookouts, Games, Entertainment, etc.

Hours: As scheduled to include evening and weekends.



Information Desk - Ambassadors

Help patients and visitors with information and clinic locations.

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon or 1:00 – 3:30 p.m.



Clothing Room Clerk

Issue needed clothing articles to referred veterans. Help sort, size, and shelve donated clothing items in Volunteer Clothing Room.

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday & Friday



Greenhouse Volunteer

Assist manager with watering, planting, and seeding needs at Greenhouse. Provide assistance with beautification projects. Provide gardening tips and answer any questions veterans may have about gardening.

Hours: 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday/Wednesday/Friday

Veteran Food Pantry

Assist Community Development and Civic Engagement/ Voluntary Services with preparation and distribution of prepackaged bags of food. Help sort, organize and bag donated food items in the CDCE supplemental food pantry.

Hours: 8:00 – 12:00 a.m. Tuesday/ Wednesday/ Thursday