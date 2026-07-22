VA Indiana health care
At VA Indiana Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
1481 West Tenth Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202-2884
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Indiana health care
Stories
With the summer heat comes the need for safe spaces to cool down.