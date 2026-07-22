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VA Indiana health care

At VA Indiana Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

1481 West Tenth Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202-2884

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Indianapolis VA Medical Center

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Indiana health care

Stories

With the summer heat comes the need for safe spaces to cool down.

Elderly man wearing hat opens door of community cooling center.

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