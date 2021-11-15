About VA Indiana Healthcare System

VA Indiana Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Overview

The Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center (RLRVAMC) is the flagship of the Indiana VA system marketed to patients and caregivers as Veteran Health Indiana (VHI), is located two miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis. VHI has been serving Indiana Veterans since 1932. As Indiana’s Level 1A, tertiary care facility, VHI serves as home base for a system of inpatient and outpatient care across central Indiana.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 15 locations serving central and southern Indiana. Facilities include our Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, the Indianapolis VA Domiciliary, and our 13 community-based outpatient clinics in Indianapolis, Bloomington, Terre Haute, Crane, Edinburgh, Martinsville, Shelbyville, and West Lafayette. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Indiana health services page.

VA Indiana Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Learn more about VISN 10

Research and development

At the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Our research program includes more than 290 active studies conducted by 104 research investigators. Major areas of research include:

Cardiovascular disease

Diabetes

Alcoholism

AIDS

Lung disease

Fungal infection

Cancer

Stroke

Kidney disease

Mental health

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Chronic pain

Health services research

Teaching and learning

Our Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

At our hospital, we provide medical and allied health training to more than 2,500 students each year including 150 fellows, 775 residents, 832 medical students, 680 nursing students, 48 physician assistant students, and 51 pharmacy students.

We maintain more than 59 partnerships with colleges, universities, and professional schools in Indiana and throughout the United States. Our top affiliates include:

Indiana University School of Medicine

Indiana University School of Nursing

Marian University

Purdue University

Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) School of Nursing

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

We have been serving Veterans since 1932.

Our hospital is part of a large campus that includes three large community hospitals and the University of Indiana’s medicine and nursing schools.

Each year we serve more than 62,000 Veterans, including 5,000 women.

We complete more than 736,000 outpatient appointments, 8,600 inpatient admissions, 7,000 surgical procedures, and 29,000 emergency visits each year.

Our hospital has 159 inpatient beds and a 50-bed domiciliary for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Our hospital was named for Richard L. Roudebush, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1961 to 1971. Roudebush served in the U.S. Army from 1941 to 1944 as a demolition specialist. He was born and raised on a farm in Hamilton County.

VA Indiana Healthcare System operates the only YMCA facility for Veterans in the nation.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association

National Commission for Quality Assurance (Human Subjects Protection Program)

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer

The VA Indiana Healthcare System received the following awards:

Planetree Bronze Recognition for Meaningful Progress in Patient-Centered Care, 2013

Facility Accomplishments: