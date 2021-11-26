Our History

The Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, located 2 miles northwest of the heart of downtown Indianapolis, has been serving Indiana Veterans since 1932.



As Indiana’s tertiary care facility, we receive referrals from VA facilities at Ft. Wayne and Marion, Indiana, and from nearby Danville, Illinois. We provide acute inpatient medical, surgical, psychiatric, neurological, and rehabilitation care, as well as both primary and specialized outpatient services. Some noteworthy specialized services include comprehensive cardiac care, radiation oncology treatment and community based extended care.



The medical center operates VA Clinics in Bloomington, Brownsburg, Martinsville, Lafayette, Camp Attebury, Crane Naval Base, Shelbyville and Terre Haute, Indiana. We also partner with the YMCA in Pike Township. We've recently built new VA clinics in Brownsburg, Terre Haute and Lafayette. The more than 63,000 patients (nearly 5,000 women Veterans) treated by your VA medical center require over 680,000 outpatient visits (over 2000 a day on average) and almost 8600 inpatient episodes of care yearly (35,400 bed days).