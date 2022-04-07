 Skip to Content

Veteran Legal Clinic, Terre Haute

Veteran Legal Clinic - free legal representation and advice to low income Hoosier Veterans, service members, and their families in non-criminal cases.

When
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

Terre Haute VA Clinic

Conference Room

Cost
Free

Registration

Walk-ins accepted, no appointment required

NO COST, NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED
Legal Clinic offered in partnership with Indiana Legal Services, Inc. and facilitated by MILITARY ASSISTANCE PROJECT (MAP) to provide free legal representation and advice to low income Hoosier Veterans, service members, and their families in non-criminal cases.

WHEN
Tuesday, April 12th 2022
11 AM to 3 PM
WHERE
TERRE HAUTE VA Clinic
5080 East Bill Farr Drive
Terre Haute, IN 47803
Conference Room

See all events

Last updated: