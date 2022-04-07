Veteran Legal Clinic, Terre Haute

NO COST, NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED

Legal Clinic offered in partnership with Indiana Legal Services, Inc. and facilitated by MILITARY ASSISTANCE PROJECT (MAP) to provide free legal representation and advice to low income Hoosier Veterans, service members, and their families in non-criminal cases.

WHEN

Tuesday, April 12th 2022

11 AM to 3 PM

WHERE

TERRE HAUTE VA Clinic

5080 East Bill Farr Drive

Terre Haute, IN 47803

Conference Room