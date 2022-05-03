VA Indiana Healthcare Career Fair

Veteran Health Indiana is holding a career fair Saturday, May 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Fort Ben YMCA at 5736 Lee Road, Indianapolis, IN 46126.

We are holding onsite interviews for nursing, medial support assistants, pharmacy techs, research, safety, medical techs, lab techs, and much more.

NURSING CAREERS

Medical/Surgical, Intensive Care, Progressive Care, Operating Room, Cardiac Cath Lab, Mental Health, Primary Care, Specialty Care, Case Managers, Students & New Grads

MEDICAL SUPPORT ASSISTANTS

The Medical Support Assistant (MSA) position serves Veterans as an information resource and with scheduling of face-to-face, VA virtual care (VVC) and telephone appointments across all VACOHS Primary Care and Specialty Clinics.

VETERAN CAREERS

Medical Technologist, Medical Technician, Dental Assistant, Bio Science Lab Technician, Pharmacy Tech, Research Biologist, Research Coordinator, Housekeeper, Civilian Pay Tech and much more

VETERAN CAREERS - NON COMPETITIVE

Medical Support Assistants, Social Worker, Psychologist, Information Receptionist, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Student Trainees (Pathways) Nursing Assistant, MHC Therapist, Advanced Medical Support Assistants

Bring a resume, two forms of ID, and two references.

Veterans should also bring SCH A letter/DD214/Service-connected letter (if applicable).

Questions: Contact IndyVHAjobs@va.gov or IndyVANursing@va.gov

www.VAcareers.va.gov

www.USAjobs.gov

www.vaforVets.va.gov