VA Indiana Healthcare Career Fair
- When
-
Saturday, May 14, 2022
10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
5736 Lee Road
Indianapolis , IN
- Cost
- Free
Veteran Health Indiana is holding a career fair Saturday, May 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Fort Ben YMCA at 5736 Lee Road, Indianapolis, IN 46126.
We are holding onsite interviews for nursing, medial support assistants, pharmacy techs, research, safety, medical techs, lab techs, and much more.
NURSING CAREERS
Medical/Surgical, Intensive Care, Progressive Care, Operating Room, Cardiac Cath Lab, Mental Health, Primary Care, Specialty Care, Case Managers, Students & New Grads
MEDICAL SUPPORT ASSISTANTS
The Medical Support Assistant (MSA) position serves Veterans as an information resource and with scheduling of face-to-face, VA virtual care (VVC) and telephone appointments across all VACOHS Primary Care and Specialty Clinics.
VETERAN CAREERS
Medical Technologist, Medical Technician, Dental Assistant, Bio Science Lab Technician, Pharmacy Tech, Research Biologist, Research Coordinator, Housekeeper, Civilian Pay Tech and much more
VETERAN CAREERS - NON COMPETITIVE
Medical Support Assistants, Social Worker, Psychologist, Information Receptionist, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Student Trainees (Pathways) Nursing Assistant, MHC Therapist, Advanced Medical Support Assistants
Bring a resume, two forms of ID, and two references.
Veterans should also bring SCH A letter/DD214/Service-connected letter (if applicable).
Questions: Contact IndyVHAjobs@va.gov or IndyVANursing@va.gov