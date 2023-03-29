Skip to Content
VA Indiana Healthcare System Career Fair

Job fair flyer

VA Indiana Healthcare System Is Hiring!

When:

Sat. Apr 1, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Richard L. Roudebush Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Main Entrance

Cost:

Free

VA Indiana Healthcare System will be holding a Career Fair. If you're interested in a career with VA, join us Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center (1481 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202)

Be sure to bring the following documents:

  • Resume
  • 2 Forms of ID
  • 2 References
  • 3 References For Licensed/Credentialed Positions

Veterans are encouraged to bring the following additional documents:

  • DD-214
  • Schedule A Letter
  • Other Qualifying Veteran's Preference Documents
