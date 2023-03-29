VA Indiana Healthcare System Career Fair

VA Indiana Healthcare System Is Hiring!

VA Indiana Healthcare System will be holding a Career Fair. If you're interested in a career with VA, join us Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center (1481 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202)

Be sure to bring the following documents:

Resume

2 Forms of ID

2 References

3 References For Licensed/Credentialed Positions

Veterans are encouraged to bring the following additional documents: