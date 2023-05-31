Toxic Exposure Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair

Join us for our Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lafayette VA Clinic

Calling ALL Vietnam Era, Gulf War Era, and Post-9/11 Veterans!

Lafayette VA Clinic

940 Park East Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47905

Representatives will be on-site to answer your questions about VA Eligibility & Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA Benefits, Filing Claims, and MyHealtheVet. Toxic Exposure Screening will also be available.

PACT Act briefings held at 10 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Did you know you may be eligible for new and/or expanded VA health care or compensation benefits? Join us at the Resource Fair to learn more!

Any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting www.VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.