VA Indiana Healthcare System July Career Fair

Job Fair web banner

Join us for our next Career Fair and be part of the most noble mission in health care

When:

Wed. Jul 12, 2023, 7:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Indianapolis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1587

5139 W 10th St

Indianapolis, IN

Cost:

Free

Opportunities for Qualified Candidates

Registered Nurses

  • $70,277-$117,426 yr
  • Acute Care (Nights)
  • Experienced OR
  • ER (Nights)
  • SDS/ PACU (M-F)
  • Step Down (Nights)

Nursing Assistants
(Days /Nights)/Rotating Weekends $37,636 yr

Sterile Processing Technicians
2p-10:30p; $42,407-$55,126 yr

Medical Support Assistants
$33,906-$49,459 yr

Pathology and Lab

  • Medical Technologist
    • M-F 1230p-9p /Rotating weekends
    • $70,649-$91,841 yr
  • Advanced Staff Technologist
    • M-F 3:30p-12a /Rotating weekends
    • $77,800-$101,144 yr
  • Supervisory Medical Technologist
    • M-F 730a-4p; $97,839-$127,192 yr
       

Opportunities for Veterans Recruitment
Appointment (VRA) or Schedule A Hiring

Click HERE for Schedule A Information

Click HERE for VA Hiring Information

Housekeeping: starting $17.91/hour

  • Full time 1st & 2nd Shift (Weekends)
  • Full time 2nd Shift M– F

Supply Technicians
2P-10:30P; $38,042-$49,459 yr

Path & Lab Medical Technician
Negotiable hours; $41,161-$53,515 yr

Information Receptionist
Shifts 7a-7p; $34,584-$44,203 yr

Phlebotomist

  • M-F Multiple Shifts/alternating weekends
  • $41,161-$53,515 yr

Unable to attend? Click HERE for all Veteran Health Indiana job openings. 

 

Required Documentation:

  • Paper Resume or CV
  • 2 Forms of ID
  • 2 References
  • 3 References for licensed/credentialed positions
  • DD-214 (Member Copy 4)*
  • Schedule A Letter*
  • Must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for any position
     

*If applicable

