VA Indiana Healthcare System July Career Fair

Join us for our next Career Fair and be part of the most noble mission in health care

When:

Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 7:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Indianapolis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1587

5139 W 10th St

Indianapolis, IN

Cost:

Free

Opportunities for Qualified Candidates

Registered Nurses

  • $70,277-$117,426 yr
  • Med/Surg (Days/Nights)
  • Experienced OR
  • ER (Nights)
  • SDS/ PACU (M-F)
  • Step Down (Nights)

Licensed Practical Nurses
$40,449-$49,416 yr

Nursing Assistants
(Days /Nights)/Rotating Weekends $37,636 yr

Sterile Processing Technicians
2p-10:30p; $42,407-$55,126 yr

Advanced Medical Support Assistants
Starting at $33,639 yr

Pathology and Lab

  • Medical Technologist
    • M-F 1230p-9p /Rotating weekends
    • $57, 758-$91,841 yr

       

Opportunities for Veterans Recruitment
Appointment (VRA) or Schedule A Hiring

Click HERE for Schedule A Information

Click HERE for VA Hiring Information

Housekeeping: starting $17.91/hour

  • $5,000 sign on bonus
  • Full time 1st & 2nd Shift (Weekends)
  • Full time 2nd Shift M– F

Supply Technicians
M-F 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., $38,042-$49,459 yr

Path & Lab Medical Technician
Negotiable hours; $41,161-$53,515 yr

Information Receptionist
Shifts 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; $34,584-$44,203 yr

Purchasing Agent
M-F 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., $35,560-$57,265 yr

Unable to attend? Click HERE for all Veteran Health Indiana job openings. 

 

Required Documentation:

  • Paper Resume or CV
  • 2 Forms of ID
  • 2 References
  • 3 References for licensed/credentialed positions
  • DD-214 (Member Copy 4)*
  • Schedule A Letter*
  • Must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for any position
     

*If applicable

Last updated: June 29, 2023

