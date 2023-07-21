VA Indiana Healthcare System July Career Fair
Join us for our next Career Fair and be part of the most noble mission in health care
When:
Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 7:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Indianapolis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1587
5139 W 10th St
Indianapolis, IN
Cost:
Free
Opportunities for Qualified Candidates
Registered Nurses
- $70,277-$117,426 yr
- Med/Surg (Days/Nights)
- Experienced OR
- ER (Nights)
- SDS/ PACU (M-F)
- Step Down (Nights)
Licensed Practical Nurses
$40,449-$49,416 yr
Nursing Assistants
(Days /Nights)/Rotating Weekends $37,636 yr
Sterile Processing Technicians
2p-10:30p; $42,407-$55,126 yr
Advanced Medical Support Assistants
Starting at $33,639 yr
Pathology and Lab
- Medical Technologist
- M-F 1230p-9p /Rotating weekends
- $57, 758-$91,841 yr
Opportunities for Veterans Recruitment
Appointment (VRA) or Schedule A Hiring
Click HERE for Schedule A Information
Click HERE for VA Hiring Information
Housekeeping: starting $17.91/hour
- $5,000 sign on bonus
- Full time 1st & 2nd Shift (Weekends)
- Full time 2nd Shift M– F
Supply Technicians
M-F 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., $38,042-$49,459 yr
Path & Lab Medical Technician
Negotiable hours; $41,161-$53,515 yr
Information Receptionist
Shifts 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; $34,584-$44,203 yr
Purchasing Agent
M-F 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., $35,560-$57,265 yr
Unable to attend? Click HERE for all Veteran Health Indiana job openings.
Required Documentation:
- Paper Resume or CV
- 2 Forms of ID
- 2 References
- 3 References for licensed/credentialed positions
- DD-214 (Member Copy 4)*
- Schedule A Letter*
- Must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for any position
*If applicable
Last updated: June 29, 2023