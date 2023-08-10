Skip to Content
VA Indiana Healthcare System August Career Fair

JobFair-Webbanner-23AUG23.jpg

Join us for our next Career Fair and be part of the most noble mission in health care

When:

Wed. Aug 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Indianapolis American Legion Post 64

601 S. Holt Road

Indianapolis, IN

Cost:

Free

Opportunities for Qualified Candidates

Registered Nurses

  • $70,277-$117,426 yr
  • Med/Surg (Days/Nights)
  • Experienced OR
  • ER (Nights)
  • Step Down (Days)

Licensed Practical Nurses

  • $40,449-$64,237 yr
  • Primary Care (Monday-Friday)

Advanced Medical Support Assistants

  • Medical Support Assistant (GS5)-$38,042-$49,459
  • Advanced Medical Support Assistant (GS6)-$42,407-$55,126
  • Supervisory Medical Support Assistant (GS8)-$52,188-$67,848

Pathology and Lab

  • Medical Technologist
    • M-F 1230p-9p /Rotating weekends-$57, 758-$91,841 yr


Learn more about Federal Employee Benefits HERE

 

Opportunities for Veterans Recruitment
Appointment (VRA) or Schedule A Hiring

Click HERE for Schedule A Information

Click HERE for VA Hiring Information

Supply Technicians
M-F/Weekends, 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., $38,042-$49,459

Medical Technician-Phlebotomist
M-F 7:00a-4:00p $41,161-$53,515

Information Receptionist
Shifts 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; $34,584-$44,203

Purchasing Agent (GS6)
M-F (Days) $42,407-$55,126

Volunteer Services
M-F 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Unable to attend? Click HERE for all Veteran Health Indiana job openings. 

 

Required Documentation:

  • Paper Resume or CV
  • 2 Forms of ID
  • 2 References
  • 3 References for licensed/credentialed positions
  • DD-214 (Member Copy 4)*
  • Schedule A Letter*
  • Must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for any position
     

*If applicable

