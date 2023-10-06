VA Indiana Healthcare System October Career Fair
Join us for our next Career Fair and be part of the most noble mission in health care.
When:
Sat. Oct 7, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Richard L. Roudebush Veterans' Administration Medical Center
1481 West Tenth Street
Indianapolis, IN
Cost:
Free
Opportunities for Qualified Candidates
Registered Nurses
- $70,277-$117,426 yr
- Recruitment incentives for designated positions
- Med/Surg (Days/Nights)
- ER (Nights)
- Step Down (Days)
- OR
- Mental Health
- Occupational Health
- Primary Care (Days)
Licensed Practical Nurses
- $40,449-$64,237 yr
- Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 4 a.m.
Nursing Assistants
- $37,636-$56,388 yr
- Days/Nights
Medical Support Assistants
- Medical Support Assistant (GS5)-$38,042-$49,459
- Advanced Medical Support Assistant (GS6)-$42,407-$55,126
- Supervisory Medical Support Assistant (GS8)-$52,188-$67,848
Learn more about Federal Employee Benefits HERE
Opportunities for Veterans Recruitment
Appointment (VRA) or Schedule A Hiring
Click HERE for Schedule A Information
Click HERE for VA Hiring Information
Supply Technicians
M-F/Weekends, 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., $38,042-$49,459
Information Receptionist
Shifts 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; $34,584-$44,203
Volunteer Services
M-F 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Unable to attend? Click HERE for all Veteran Health Indiana job openings.
Required Documentation:
- Paper Resume or CV
- 2 Forms of ID
- 2 References
- 3 References for licensed/credentialed positions
- DD-214 (Member Copy 4)*
- Schedule A Letter*
- Must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for any position
