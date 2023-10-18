Skip to Content
Pickleball For All: Pickleball Clinic & Mini Tournament

Join us for a weekend of Pickleball for all!  November 4th and 5th at the OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA. This Clinic and mini-tournament is for Veterans interested in learning to play pickleball and wheelchair pickleball.

When:

Sat. Nov 4, 2023, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA

5315 Lafayette Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Cost:

Free

Have you ever heard of pickleball? Pickleball is a fun game that has element of badminton, tennis and ping-pong! If you have never heard of this sport and/or have never played before this is a great opportunity to come out and give it a try! 

The VA Recreational Therapy team is hosting a two day clinic/tournament on November 4th and 5th ! Not only will you gain the skills and knowledge to play pickleball, but you will also get a cool free shirt!! 

This special weekend long pickleball clinic and mini-tournament is perfect for Veterans interested in learning to play pickleball and wheelchair pickleball.

To sign-up for the clinic, please email 
Bridget.Sullivan@va.gov or Brittany.Hook@va.gov 

 
Please include your T-shirt size and indicate if you will need a 
sport chair when signing up. A limited number of loaner sport chairs will be available.

