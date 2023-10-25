VA Veteran Health Indiana Non-Clinical Career Fair
Join us for our next Career Fair and be part of the most noble mission in health care.
When:
Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Post 64 (South Entrance)
601 S. Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN
Cost:
Free
Opportunities for Qualified Candidates
$5,000 signing bonus for 1 year
$10,000 signing bonus for 2 years*
Medical Support Assistants (MSA)
Starting at $38,000 per year
- Indianapolis
- Lafayette
- Shelbyville
Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience scheduling meetings, verifying insurance, answering phones, and patient registration. Or 4 years of education above high school OR equivalent combinations.
Advanced MSA
Starting at $42k/yr
- Indianapolis
- Terre Haute
- Edinburgh
- Brownsburg
- Martinsville
- Lafayette
Lead MSA
Starting at $47k/yr
- Indianapolis
- Shelbyville
- Brownsburg
Supervisory MSA
Starting at $52k/yr
- Indianapolis
- Lafayette
Learn more about Total Rewards Compensation HERE
Required Documentation:
- Paper Resume or CV
- 2 Forms of ID
- 2 References
- Must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for any position
Applicants are encouraged to email their resumes in advance to: indyVHAJobs@va.gov
*MSA signing bonuses are only authorized for approved H.A.S. positions.