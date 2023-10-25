Skip to Content
VA Veteran Health Indiana Non-Clinical Career Fair

Join us for our next Career Fair and be part of the most noble mission in health care.

When:

Wed. Nov 1, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Post 64 (South Entrance)

601 S. Holt Road

Indianapolis, IN

Cost:

Free

Opportunities for Qualified Candidates

$5,000 signing bonus for 1 year
$10,000 signing bonus for 2 years*

Medical Support Assistants (MSA)
Starting at $38,000 per year

  • Indianapolis
  • Lafayette
  • Shelbyville

Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience scheduling meetings, verifying insurance, answering phones, and patient registration. Or 4 years of education above high school OR equivalent combinations.

Advanced MSA
Starting at $42k/yr

  • Indianapolis
  • Terre Haute
  • Edinburgh
  • Brownsburg
  • Martinsville
  • Lafayette

 

Lead MSA
Starting at $47k/yr

  • Indianapolis
  • Shelbyville
  • Brownsburg

 

Supervisory MSA
Starting at $52k/yr

  • Indianapolis
  • Lafayette


Learn more about Total Rewards Compensation HERE

 

Required Documentation:

  • Paper Resume or CV
  • 2 Forms of ID
  • 2 References
  • Must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for any position

     

Applicants are encouraged to email their resumes in advance to: indyVHAJobs@va.gov

*MSA signing bonuses are only authorized for approved H.A.S. positions.

