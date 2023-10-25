VA Veteran Health Indiana Non-Clinical Career Fair

Opportunities for Qualified Candidates

$5,000 signing bonus for 1 year

$10,000 signing bonus for 2 years*

Medical Support Assistants (MSA)

Starting at $38,000 per year

Indianapolis

Lafayette

Shelbyville

Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience scheduling meetings, verifying insurance, answering phones, and patient registration. Or 4 years of education above high school OR equivalent combinations.

Advanced MSA

Starting at $42k/yr

Indianapolis

Terre Haute

Edinburgh

Brownsburg

Martinsville

Lafayette

Lead MSA

Starting at $47k/yr

Indianapolis

Shelbyville

Brownsburg

Supervisory MSA

Starting at $52k/yr

Indianapolis

Lafayette



Required Documentation:

Paper Resume or CV

2 Forms of ID

2 References

Must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for any position





Applicants are encouraged to email their resumes in advance to: indyVHAJobs@va.gov

*MSA signing bonuses are only authorized for approved H.A.S. positions.